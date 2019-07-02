Actor Chris Sullivan, best known for playing Toby on NBC’s “This Is Us,” has shelled out $2.333 million for a modern home in Venice’s Oxford Triangle neighborhood.

The boxlike abode listed for $65,000 more than that in April, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

A few blocks from the marina, the property features a driveway in the front and a parklike backyard complete with a patio, kitchen and turf lawn. Stained wood touches up the exterior.

Inside, crisp white walls complement white oak floors and European walnut cabinetry. An open floor plan combines a living room with a chic center-island kitchen, and the lower level has a family room with a built-in fireplace.

Four bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms fill out the rest of the 2,230-square-foot interior, including a master suite with a glass shower.

At the edge of the fenced property, a fire pit sits among drought-tolerant landscaping.

Over the last decade, Sullivan starred in a handful of indie films before landing roles in “Imperium” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” On the television side, his credits include “The Knick” and “Camping” in addition to his main role on “This Is Us.”