Q: I’m planning to start construction later this year on my first home. Also, for the first time in my life I plan to have a garbage disposal in my kitchen. Can you recommend a kitchen sink style that works well with a disposal?

A: A garbage disposal is all about prepping dirty dishes to be washed. However, it’s tough to use the disposal if you have a single-bowl kitchen sink full of dirty dishes.

So first, I recommend looking into a double-bowl kitchen sink where dirty dishes go on one side and the disposal goes on the other side. This way the disposal bowl can be kept clear.

But why settle for installing just a standard double-bowl sink? There is a kitchen sink style called a large/medium double-bowl, which gives you one oversize bowl for your dishes along with a smaller bowl dedicated to the disposal.

When adding a garbage disposal, you might want to throw away your traditional thinking and go with this specialized double-bowl kitchen sink.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”