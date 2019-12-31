Q: I’ve been saving for years to remodel my home, and I’m ready to take the leap. What trends are other homeowners considering for their remodels or custom homes in 2020?

A: Based on conversations with homeowners, industry research and social media activity, we’re predicting some key trends in Seattle for both home renovations and new homes in 2020. Here are 10 trends that will keep you ahead of the curve.

Built-in home offices. Working from home is a lot more common now than it once was. Whether you’re working from home every day, once a week or occasionally, having a built-in home office can help you stay focused. Home office essentials include good lighting, filing cabinets and plenty of workspace for your computer, devices and paperwork.

Custom closets. Gone are the days of sharing a single dresser. Remodeling or building your custom home is the perfect opportunity to create a walk-in closet. You may also consider positioning closets on opposite ends of the bedroom to give you and your partner some space in the morning.

Reading nooks. Bibliophiles are going crazy for cozy reading nooks! Take an unused corner or window and turn it into a relaxing space where you can sit for hours. It’s becoming more popular for reading nooks to include a small bookshelf or bench storage, optimizing the utility of these tiny spaces.

Home libraries. Speaking of books, floor-to-ceiling libraries are making a comeback. With plenty of options for styling bookshelves popping up on Pinterest, you don’t have to worry about not having enough books to fill the space. Use the extra shelving to display trinkets, pottery, travel souvenirs and other knick-knacks alongside your book collection.

Advertising

Wine storage. Washington is known for its acclaimed wine regions, so it’s no wonder locals are opting for specialty wine storage in their homes. Pair a wine fridge with a larger wine closet, create a wine wall or install a full wine cellar. Regardless of your choice, wine on display is both functional and elegant.

Kids’ playrooms. Give your kids an indoor space all to themselves this year. Our long rainy season makes designated playrooms an enticing option. There are plenty of ways to keep your children engaged and occupied, including climbing walls, toy storage, indoor slides, stage curtains and movie rooms. Plus, designating a kids’ space keeps the rest of your home a little more organized.

Custom upcycling. We love how homeowners are incorporating vintage finds and family heirlooms into their home. Blending an older piece into modern decor gives your home character and guests something fun to point out. Whether it’s repurposing a historic door or using reclaimed wood for shelving, upcycled items are only going to become more popular as homeowners look to reduce their environmental impact.

Built-in shoe racks. It may seem like a small detail, but built-in shoe racks are both useful and improve the health of your home. Taking shoes off when you enter a home can prevent harmful dirt and bacteria from spreading indoors. Instead of placing a generic shoe rack near the door, homeowners are opting for a more custom look. Shoe cubbies, shelving under the stairs and even outdoor shoe storage are rising in popularity.

Statement stairs. The right designer will approach stairs as a space of its own. There are plenty of ways your stairs can make a statement by employing glass walls, accent lighting, distinctive railings, floating designs, colorful risers, under-stair storage and unique materials. Any combination of these options is sure to create a transitional space that wows.

Covered deck. An outdoor space is perfect for summer entertaining, but what about spring and fall? Covered, or partially covered, decks are perfect for year-round grilling, gardening and entertaining. Homeowners enjoy covered spaces that protect their outdoor furniture from the elements and allow year-round outdoor cooking.

Cat Schmidt is the lead designer at Model Remodel and a member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement, remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of MBAKS’s nearly 2,800 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.