The Hollywood Hills home of Nick Cassavetes, the director-actor-writer of “The Notebook” and “Blow” fame, is for sale at $4.888 million.

Found high up in the hills of Mount Olympus, the walled and fenced spot takes in sweeping city views from nearly every room.

The two-story home has a little more than 4,000 square feet of open-plan space, formal living and dining rooms, an office/den and a two-island kitchen. Geometric wall art and stainless-steel doors enhance the home’s modern vibe. Long corridors and broad walls were designed to showcase a collection of art.

A total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms include two second-floor master suites.

Walls of sliding glass doors open to a patio and a swimming pool with a spa. The home, built in 1972, sits on a half-acre lot.

Cassavetes, the son of actress Gena Rowlands and actor-director John Cassavetes, has had acting roles in films including “Face/Off” (1997), “The Astronaut’s Wife” (1999) and “The Hangover Part II” (2011).