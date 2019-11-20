Orange is a popular color choice, especially this time of year.

Not sure you’re ready to take the plunge? There are many subtle and creative ways to infuse this warm, friendly color into your home without going overboard. Here are some tips.

DO

1. Use accessories and accents such as throws and toss pillows to incorporate orange into your living space.

2. Consider an accent wall or paint as a way to infuse orange into your decor.

3. Create a sense of contrast by pairing orange with neutral colors such as white, cream, gray and black.

4. Remember to use portable decor options (accessories and accents that can be moved from room to room and easily swapped out).

Advertising

5. Look for unexpected opportunities to bring orange accents into a space.

DON’T

1. Be afraid to mix different shades and tones of orange in a space.

2. Overwhelm a space with too many colorful elements.

3. Mix orange with muddy colors, such as rust.

4. Overlook opportunities to highlight orange by pairing it with cooler colors such as blue and green.

5. Forget artwork is a wonderful way to bring orange into a space.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.