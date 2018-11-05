Before you light that pumpkin-spice candle, read up on the best ways to use fragrance in your home.

What does your home say about you? What is the first or lasting impression? In many instances, the unseen can make a big impact, whether positive or negative.

Scent is one of those unseen influencers. Fragrance can be powerful when it comes to either attracting or distracting. And for many, infusing their home with scents — especially the distinct smells of the fall and winter holidays — is integral to hosting and welcoming guests.

When looking for ways to infuse fragrance and scent into your home, here are some tips.

DO:

• Look for natural scents (as opposed to artificial). Lemons, limes, oranges and their natural scents can be used to help infuse natural fragrance into your home.

• Consider using plants and herbs. Sage and lavender are two of the most popular and make wonderful scents, either individually or in combination.

• Use soy candles. Soy candles burn cleaner than paraffin and are a wonderful way to infuse scents.

• Make your own potpourri or scented sachets. From dried petals to spices, herbs and plants, making your own potpourri or sachets will create a longer-lasting fragrance.

• Use essential oils. Essential oils, either alone or blended into soy candles or potpourri, can help extend the life of your fragrance. But do your research, as some may be harmful to pets.

DON’T:

• Use artificial sprays and aerosols. Not only are the majority of these scents unattractive, many are also not good for the environment.

• Use automatic sprays and plugins. These are an absolute turnoff and may send the signal that your home isn’t fresh.

• Use harsh chemicals and bleaches as cleaners. Harsh chemicals can emit fragrances that can disturb and irritate the senses. Lemon juice mixed with borax and water makes a great natural cleaner without the harsh smell.

• Forget to keep textiles such as drapery and carpeting clean and fresh. Odors get trapped in textiles, and keeping them clean will help maintain the desired scent.

• Introduce toxic smells into your home such as cigarette smoke. In many instances, these odors take a long time to eliminate.