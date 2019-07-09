Half a decade is plenty for Pete Wentz, who has put his home of five years on the market for $2.395 million.

Located in Encino, California, the house has been a hot spot for musicians over the years; Wentz bought it from R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benet for $1.965 million in 2014, records show. That was around the same time Wentz sold his old place in Studio City for $1.23 million.

Built in the 1950s and remodeled a decade ago, the gated property sits on roughly half an acre in Amestoy Estates. There are a palm-lined motor court in the front and a resort-like backyard with a basketball court, saltwater pool and spa under hanging lights.

Arched doorways and hardwood floors fill the single-story floor plan, which holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,091 square feet. Beamed ceilings top the living room, gourmet kitchen and master suite, and the master also adds a spa tub and sauna.

Outside, gardens and citrus trees bring a little color to the hedge-lined grounds.

Wentz, 40, is best known as the lyricist and bassist for Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Fall Out Boy, which released its seventh studio album, “Mania,” last year. In addition, he co-founded record label DCD2 Records with bandmate Patrick Stump in 2005.