The L.A. home sold by animal activist and actress Denise Richards includes a dog hotel with built-in kennels and a pet-washing station.

Actress, model and animal activist Denise Richards has sold her home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $4.75 million.

That’s a hair above the $4.395 million she paid for the acre-plus estate in 2007 and about $3 million less than her original asking price from two years ago — $7.749 million.

The fenced and gated spread centers on a traditional-style home that was built in 1991. The house has more than 8,300 square feet of interiors that includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a formal dining room and an over-the-top kitchen with a pizza oven.

Custom details are evident in the living room, which pairs black walls with blood-red accents. Two temperature-controlled and glass-enclosed wine walls flank the fireplace in the den/tasting room. A chandelier-topped dog hotel with built-in kennels and a pet-washing station is another feature added by Richards.

Outdoors, there’s a lagoon-style pool with two swimming areas, a grotto and waterfall features. A separate, 800-square-foot entertainer’s pavilion holds a kitchen and dining area. Lawns and formal landscaping fill out the grounds.

Richards, 47, starred as Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones in the 1998 film “The World Is Not Enough.” Her other credits include “Starship Troopers” (1997), “Undercover Brother” (2002) and “Scary Movie 3” (2003).

This year, the actress has stayed busy, with a leading role in the horror film “The Toybox.”