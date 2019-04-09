As the seasons change, it’s a great time to refresh your home décor. So what’s hot now? When it comes to interior design trends, the answer is some timeless trends as well as a number of new ones. Curious? We’ve compiled a list and style guide for the top trends for spring and summer.

1. Pastel. No longer considered feminine or old fashioned, pastel color palettes are both current and soothing.

2. Mirrors. Looking for a budget alternative to artwork? Consider mirrors. Hang them in groupings for an impactful look.

3. Indigo. Indigo remains a modern alternative to black. Use this rich color as a primary color in a room or as an accent.

4. Wallpaper. Cue the ’70s music. Wallpaper was in, then out, and now it is certainly back in. Wallpaper is a way to add texture, color and pattern to nearly any space.

5. Black and white. One of the most timeless color palettes remains on trend.

6. Faux fur. From accent pillows to accent furniture, faux fur is a way to add texture and glamour.

7. Wood. From slab tables to accent furniture, wood can infuse both an organic and nature element.

8. Black-and-white photography. Instead of solely using abstract artwork in a space, consider incorporating black and white photography as a creative and interesting alternative to traditional artwork.

9. Brass. Brass remains one of the hottest finishes in home décor.

10. Acrylic and resin. When it comes to transparent surfaces, acrylic and resin is being infused into a number of modern furniture selections.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C.