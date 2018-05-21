The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has sold a mini-estate for $4 million and has put another home on the same street up for sale.

Taylor Swift is leaving behind a blank space in Beverly Hills. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has sold her mini-estate for $4 million in a deal completed off-market and has put another home on the same street up for sale.

The estate that sold sits on two parcels totaling nearly 1.4 acres of grounds and has a three-bedroom main house, a guesthouse and a tennis/sports court.

The country-vibe traditional home, built in 1941, has more than 2,800 square feet of living space that includes a main-floor master suite with two bathrooms, an office/den and a formal living room with a fireplace. The guesthouse consists of a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen and one en suite bedroom.

Sets of French doors open to the scenic grounds, which include a covered patio, vine-covered arbors and an outdoor fireplace. Stone paths wind through fields of lawn and mature landscaping.

A few doors down from the estate, a midcentury home linked to the star is on the market for $2.95 million, according to real estate sources with knowledge of the area.

The single-story, 2,950-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The 1,000-bottle wine cellar is climate-controlled. Pocket glass walls in the living and dining rooms open to a large patio, decking and a swimming pool.

Swift, among the bestselling music artists of all time, has 10 Grammys to her name, including two for album of the year (“Fearless” and “1989”). Last year the 28-year-old released “Reputation,” which in March became her sixth album to sell 2 million copies in the U.S.