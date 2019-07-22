Q: We’re moving into a home that needs a new kitchen sink. Because the present sink is under the countertop, we have to change the counter as well. We want long-lasting counters, but who knows — we may want to change the sink again down the road. Can you suggest a type of kitchen sink that can be easier to change out without disturbing the new countertop?

A: Kitchen sinks usually have two basic install styles: undermount, with the sink installed under the counter; and top-mount, where the sink rim installs on top of the counter. In most cases, undermount sinks are used with stone, quartz or solid surface counters, while top-mount models are often installed on laminate counters.

Top-mount sinks are easier to install and easier to change out since the sink is not locked under the counter. With that in mind, if you like the top-mount look, there should be no reason why you can’t install a top-mount sink on the new countertop of your choice. Then down the road, just swap out the sink with another top-mount style that can fit the opening.

Final tip: Use rim sealant that can be removed in the future, or you may seal your fate and changing out won’t be easy.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”