Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is looking to knock out a hefty sale in Pacific Palisades, where his home of nearly 50 years is for sale at a whopping $51.995 million.

If the boxing superstar gets his price, it’ll be among Los Angeles County’s priciest home sales this year.

The increasingly hot summer market has already seen the Manor in Holmby Hills sell for a record $119.75 million and Uber co- founder Garrett Camp shell out $72.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion. A full-price sale also would topple the Pacific Palisades record of $33.85 million set last year by the estate of late King World Productions executive Michael King.

Covering nearly two park-like acres in the Riviera neighborhood, the estate weighs in with a 16, 700-square-foot mansion, a two-story guesthouse, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a putting green.

Draped in ivy and topped by clay tile, the main residence showcases grand elegance throughout its various wings and oversize living spaces. A formal foyer accesses the grand center hall, which branches off into a beamed-ceiling living room, formal dining room and center-island chef’s kitchen.

A stone fireplace anchors the master bedroom. One of seven bedrooms, the master suite expands to a pair of balconies overlooking the rolling lawns.

Stone columns frame a sunny solarium, and three arched doorways connect the space to the outdoors. Winding paths navigate the verdant grounds, stopping by a deck perched over the tennis court and a poolside kitchen ideal for entertaining.

Leonard, 63, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. From 1977 to 1997, he won 36 of his 40 fights en route to world titles in five different weight divisions and an Olympic gold medal.