In Venice, California, a contemporary-style home with Beatles ties is looking to find a fan. Owned by Dhani Harrison, son of famed guitarist George Harrison, the canal-adjacent residence is on the market for $3.999 million.

The waterfront abode features a slick white exterior touched up with hardwood, and the design palette continues inside, where loft-like living spaces and lots of light are showcased across 2,826 square feet.

Spiral staircases navigate the atrium-like floor plan, stopping by a modern kitchen, a chandelier-topped dining area and an indoor-outdoor living room. Up top, a whitewashed loft expands to a balcony.

It’s not the home’s only outdoor space. In addition to balconies on the second and third stories, the property expands to a rooftop deck and a canal-front patio under hanging lights.

Two bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office round out the contemporary floor plan.

Harrison, 40, is George Harrison’s only child. In addition to helping record his father’s last album, “Brainwashed,” he’s recorded five studio albums across three projects, including a solo album in 2017 titled “In Parallel.”