They are safe and easy to clean, and some include a built-in nightlight.

Q: We have two children who are now using the bathroom by themselves. Before I have one of those “I should have thought of that” moments, do you have any child-friendly-toilet tips you can suggest?

A: If you have more than one bathroom, I suggest any toilet upgrades you choose be done on all your toilets. This can make it easier for all family members.

With that in mind, I recommend upgrading to the new slow-closing toilet seats. Slow-closing seats are often called anti-slam seats because the seat and lid are designed to close gently. Even if pushed too quickly, a slow-closing seat is designed with controlled-fall technology to help avoid any pinched fingers.

Many of the seats are built with solid plastic and can be removed easily from the bowl for fast cleaning. Some slow-close seats even include a nightlight, which may be my most enlightening child-friendly toilet tip for today.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.