Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has a duplex for sale in the Echo Park are of Los Angeles. It’s a space he has used as a writer’s retreat when in town creating music for himself and the Hollywood Vampires.

Listed at $1.299 million, the two-unit house was built in 1927 and maintains its Spanish-style roots with arched windows and passages. The 2,027 square feet of interiors, however, look fresh and new with updated kitchens, bathrooms and light walls. The singer-songwriter-actor completely renovated the duplex when he bought it in 2006 for $700,000.

One unit contains two bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the other is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio. The place has been staged with some of his own memorabilia.

The heavy metalist, 70, got his start with the band Alice Cooper in 1964. Hits included “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and “School’s Out.” The band, known for its macabre staging and theatrics, was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.