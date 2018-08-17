Built in 1956, the shaker-sided home is set behind gates and tall hedges.

Producer and entertainment executive Larry Lyttle, who oversaw production of the syndicated courtroom shows “Judge Judy” and “Judge Joe Brown,” has listed his Pacific Palisades, California, home for sale at $11.8 million.

Set behind gates and tall hedges, the shake-sided Craftsman appears right at home among mature landscaping and trees. Lyttle bought the property more than two decades ago and commissioned architect Warren Wolf Wagner to add a second story to the 1956 house. The leafy half-acre lot was done by Santa Monica-based architect Dennis Gibbens.

Open-plan living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are within more than 5,600 square feet of living space.

There are fireplaces in the living room, family room and master bedroom. A sitting room, his and her bathrooms and a pair of walk-in closets constitute the master suite.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a built-in barbecue and patio space for entertaining. A wide terrace balcony creates additional living space along the home’s wide front.

Lyttle was an executive at Warner Bros. Television and was president of Spelling Television before leading Big Ticket Productions in the same role. In addition to the courtroom shows, he developed such series as “Murphy Brown,” “Night Court” and “Moesha.”