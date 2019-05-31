Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has purchased a contemporary home in Studio City, California, for $2.77 million.

Perched high in the hills, the corner-lot property recently underwent a dramatic remodel, switching from a salmon-colored ranch to a sleek contemporary with sweeping views and an open floor plan. Light hardwood floors mix with white walls and black finishes throughout the 4,307-square-foot interior.

A floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchors the main level, which holds a living room, family room, dining area and gourmet kitchen. Pocketing doors connect the space to a covered balcony with city and mountain views.

Five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms finish off the floor plan, including two master suites and a bedroom that spans the entire lower level.

Outside, the sloping grounds hold a swimming pool and spa, a lawn and a dining patio with a grill.

Before the renovations, the home last traded hands in 2018 for $1.7 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Kendricks, 28, was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at the University of California. Drafted in 2012 by the Philadelphia Eagles, he won a Super Bowl with the team in 2018. Last year, he appeared in four games for the Seahawks and is expected to compete for a starting linebacker position this season.