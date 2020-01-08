Russell Westbrook, the top pick of the Seattle Sonics in the 2008 NBA draft, is trying again to score a sale in the Beverly Hills area. His modern home, which he bought from TV personality Scott Disick four years ago, has come back up for sale for $5.35 million.

The 31-year-old Westbrook was chosen with the fourth pick in the draft by the Sonics, but he never played in Seattle: six days after the draft, the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder. Westbrook currently plays for the Houston Rockets.

The new price is about $650,000 shy of the original asking price but still $700,000 more than Westbrook paid for the place in 2015, records show.

The two-story home is perched above the city on a private street near Beverly Park. Taking advantage of the scenic setting are a second-story balcony and a hedged backyard with a patio and pool.

Inside, modern flourishes fill out the 4,100-square-foot interior. An expansive open floor plan combines a living room, dining area and kitchen, and sliding walls of glass connect the space to the backyard.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a media room. The second-story master suite boasts sweeping city and ocean views, as well as a marble bathroom with a freestanding tub.

Westbrook has made eight NBA all-star teams and won the league’s most valuable player award in 2017. He has averaged a triple-double in points, rebounds and assists in each of the last three seasons.