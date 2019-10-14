Russell Peters is looking to leave his landlord responsibilities behind in Malibu. After securing a tenant for his ocean-view estate until 2023, the comedian-actor has relisted the property for $7.995 million.

It’s his fourth price chop in four years. He paid $4.725 million for the place in 2014, records show, and brought it to market two years later, asking an ambitious $11.95 million.

There’s plenty to like about the coastal abode, which spans 10,000 square feet on 1.35 acres. Past a gated driveway, the home opens through double doors to a grand chandelier-topped foyer.

Completely remodeled under his ownership, the interior holds such highlights as a restaurant-quality wet bar, a rounded sun room, a movie theater, a gym and a wraparound terrace overlooking the ocean.

Dark floors of tile and hardwood switch off in the living spaces, which include an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room, family room and sleek kitchen with a breakfast nook.

The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — expands to a rounded lounge and a spacious bathroom with a freestanding tub and sauna.

Out back, landscaped lounges and lawns surround a swimming pool and spa.

Peters, 48, has produced a number of comedy specials, including “Outsourced” and, more recently, “Almost Famous.” The Canadian stand-up comedian voiced the character Rocky the Rhino in the 2016 film version of “The Jungle Book.” He also appeared in, among other movies, “Source Code” and “Chef.”