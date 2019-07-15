It took Lindsey Buckingham all of about a month to find his own way out of Brentwood. The former Fleetwood Mac songwriter and guitarist has sold his custom estate in the Los Angeles neighborhood for $28 million.

Encompassing 1.2 acres, the double-gated estate centers on a 10,000-square-foot traditional-style home built in 2007. That’s three years after Buckingham bought the property for $6.6 million.

A spacious motor court leads to the home, which features a two-story stairwell tower with a fireplace.

There are also a formal living room, formal dining room, billiard room and indoor-outdoor family room with herringbone flooring and white-painted beamed ceilings.

Topped by an antique chandelier, the center-island country kitchen adjoins a breakfast nook. Other amenities include a gym, guest quarters and, unsurprisingly, a recording studio.

The master suite, one of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, gets its own wing on the main level with dual walk-in closets, a lounge and dressing room. Upstairs, a lofted office takes in views of the verdant grounds.

A trellis-topped patio with a fireplace adjoins a lawn with a playground out back.

Hedges line a tennis court, and elsewhere, a pool house with a rooftop deck overlooks a swimming pool.

A California native, Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with Stevie Nicks and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998. One of the bestselling bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac scored hits with “Go Your Own Way” and “Never Going Back Again,” both written by Buckingham, plus “Landslide,” “Dreams” and “The Chain.”