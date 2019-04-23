It’s the end of the tour in Lake Tahoe for David Coverdale. The rock icon of Deep Purple and Whitesnake fame has listed his estate in the area after decades of ownership for $9.85 million.

Found in Incline Village, Nevada, a community on the north shore, the gated residence features high ceilings with exposed beams, wood and stone accents, three fireplaces, four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The master suite features a step-up spa tub, multiple walk-in closets and a private deck.

The rocker’s stamp on the three-story house is evidenced throughout, but particularly in the lower-level “rockers lounge.”

The customized space, featuring a theater with custom seating and a 135-foot screen, a wet bar and a cocktail lounge, is punctuated by zebra-patterned fabrics, neon lighting and a treasure trove of rock memorabilia.

Elsewhere, a Roman-inspired wellness area holds an indoor heated swimming pool, a spa, an infrared sauna and separate massage and exercise rooms. There’s also a salon for those big hair days.

Advertising

Wide decks span the length of the upper levels to extend the living space outdoors.

The more than one-acre site includes a sloping backyard studded with mature trees, a fire pit and a waterfall-fed pond.

Views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains are on full display.

Coverdale, 67, gained fame as the lead singer of Deep Purple in the 1970s before founding Whitesnake later that decade.

The latter hard rock band, known for its members’ luxurious hair and flamboyant style, has hits that include “Here I Go Again” and “This Is Love.”

In 2016, Coverdale was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple.