Retirement seems to be going well for Rob Gronkowski. A few months after selling his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million, the former Patriots star has picked up a condo in Miami for $1.7 million.

He bought the sleek pad from retired soccer star John Carew, who played with Aston Villa and the Norwegian national team during his career.

The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views from the 39th floor of the Marquis, a 63-story skyscraper on Biscayne Bay. Comprised of two units, it has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,850 square feet.

Expansive 20-foot ceilings top the whitewashed living spaces, which pair tile floors with walls of glass. Wood accents in the kitchen and a black backsplash in the living room break up the monochromatic color scheme. Through sliding glass doors, a deck extends the space outside.

Upstairs, the master suite overlooks the main level from a floor-to-ceiling window. It opens to a bathroom with shades of gray and a glass shower.

The condo comes with three parking spaces, and the Marquis also offers a resort-style pool, spa, gym and valet. Built in 2009, the 679-foot tower is the fifth-tallest building in Florida.

Gronkowski, 30, retired in March after a nine-year career that saw him revolutionize the tight end position. A five-time Pro Bowler, he won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2011 with 17.

Carew first listed the property for $1.85 million in May, according to the Multiple Listing Service.