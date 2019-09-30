Q: I have two young children using the bathroom on their own. My daily toilet-cleaning routine is stressful, especially when it comes to the toilet seat. Is there any way to easily remove the seat for cleaning?

A: I recommend looking into quick-release toilet seats. These new seat models can be installed to replace most older toilet seats.

Many of these attractive new seats come with easy-to-attach hardware so they can be quickly installed using special bolts that hold down the bottom hinge base.

With a quick-release seat, the top half of the hinge and the seat itself can be easily removed from the bowl without any tools. This allows for convenient cleaning of the seat and bowl.

So if the job of cleaning under the toilet seat has you overstressed, a quick-release seat can ease your workload — and your mind.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”