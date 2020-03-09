Q: I have a shower stall with good plumbing and nice tiles, but the shower pipe and head is boring, worn out and outdated. Without getting into a remodeling job, what can I do to add some nice features and improve my shower?

A: Sounds like you could use a refresh job on your tile shower stall.

By “refresh,” I mean improve your present shower setup without remodeling the tile walls or the in-wall plumbing. Basically, you can work off the shower arm connection and install a new interior shower setup.

This is possible because of updated shower column kits that anchor to the existing tile walls. A shower column kit usually includes a showerhead, hand shower and a specially finished vertical pipe column. The column can also include a diverter, sliding hand shower bracket and rainhead-style setup, as well.

Bottom line: For a refreshing shower option that may not wash away your budget, look into a shower stall refresh job.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.