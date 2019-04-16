At long last, 50 Cent’s decade-long home sale saga has finally come to a close. After first listing his Connecticut mansion for $18.5 million in 2007, the rapper-entrepreneur has sold it for $2.9 million.

It’s a staggering loss for the artist, who bought it from former boxer Mike Tyson in 2003 for $4.1 million and sunk around $6 million into renovations. With no takers at $18.5 million, he offered up the property in 2015 for $8.5 million and in 2017 for $4.995 million.

Spanning 17 acres in Farmington, a suburb of Hartford, the property centers on a palatial Colonial-style home that covers nearly 52,000 square feet. Bells and whistles abound, as the 1980s mansion holds 21 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, a night club, poker room, movie theater, recording studio and conference room.

A grand foyer – whitewashed save for some cherry wood accents – opens the opulent floor plan with dual staircases and tile floors. Coffered ceilings top the formal living room, and a chandelier hangs over the kitchen.

The tiered master suite takes in leafy views through oversized windows and expands to a marble-splashed bathroom with a spa tub.

Elsewhere, an indoor basketball court is emblazoned with a logo for G-Unit, a hip-hop group 50 Cent formed with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks in the early 2000s. Another highlight comes downstairs, where an indoor swimming pool set into a brick patio is lined with walls of glass and clerestory windows.

A second pool, complete with a grotto, is found out back. The expansive grounds also have a helicopter pad, a pond, a guesthouse and gardens.

After he declared bankruptcy in 2015, court records revealed that the rapper was spending around $72,000 per month on mortgage and maintenance for the property.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was discovered by Eminem and Dr. Dre, who helped produced his debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” The 43-year-old has released five studio albums and 10 mixtapes, with hits including “In da Club,” “21 Questions” and “Candy Shop.”