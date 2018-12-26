The 2,000-acre spread, located about 10 miles from Temecula, has come on the market for $8 million.

John Wayne’s former ranch, a 2,000-acre spread in the high country of Riverside County, California, has come on the market for $8 million.

Called Rancho Pavoreal, the ranch property is set in a valley near Sage, an agricultural community about 10 miles from Temecula wine country. Completely fenced and cross-fenced for horses and cattle, the acreage includes three wells, horse facilities and a stucco ranch house.

Views take in the surrounding valley floor, mountains and rolling hills. Rock outcrops punctuate the bucolic setting, which also has horse trails and remnants of a meandering creek.

A listing for the property suggests that it is ideal for vineyards, equestrian use, cattle, hunting or a private retreat. Seizing on California’s booming marijuana industry, cannabis cultivation is mentioned as another possibility for the land.

In the past, the property was used as a dude ranch, hosting city folks looking for weekend adventure.

The Duke’s ranch isn’t the only one in the area with entertainment ties. Bordering the property to the north is a ranch once owned by Walt Disney.