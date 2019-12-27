By
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is fielding offers for his modern home in the Hidden Hills area of L.A., listing the renovated digs for sale at $5.8 million.

It’ll be a short stay for the former All-American, who bought the place for $5.45 million last year, a few months after being traded from the Patriots to the Rams.

Privacy is the story here, as the cul-de-sac estate sits on 2.3 acres with panoramic city views. Behind the single-story home, an entertainer’s backyard offers a redwood deck, a swimming pool, a spa, an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.

Before Cooks bought it, the house had a 1970s vibe with generous doses of wood and brick adorning the living spaces. The remodel brought a much more contemporary feel with chic interiors that open outside through pocketing walls of glass.

Everything’s oversized in the vast open floor plan, from the chandelier-topped dining room with a wet bar to the living room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Farther in, the sleek kitchen tacks on two islands and splashes of marble.

Other highlights include a game room and a spacious master suite with backyard access. It’s one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,850 square feet.

Cooks was a consensus All-American at Oregon State University before being drafted by the Saints in 2014. In six NFL seasons, he’s caught 387 passes, with 35 touchdowns.

