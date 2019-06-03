It’s time to say goodbye to spring and hello to summer! As the warmer temperatures set in, so do a number of should-do items for the home. Whether you live in a warm climate year-round or an area where you see a change of seasons, these maintenance items should make it onto your summer checklist.

1. Replace windows. While this may sound like a winter checklist item, proper windows and doors can be just as important in the summer, when looking to keep hot temperatures out and cool temperatures in.

2. Plant a garden. There is nothing quite as wonderful as growing your own vegetables.

3. Landscape cleanup. Typically fall, late spring or early summer are ideal times for a cleanup and sprucing of items such as mulching and weeding.

4. Fill the potholes. Summer is a good time fill in any potholes in your driveway or sidewalk.

5. Add additional lighting. Although the days are longer in the summer, lighting is still just as important as children and adults extend outdoor activities.

6. Install an outdoor kitchen. Now is the time when many families look to dine al fresco. Installing an outdoor kitchen can be the ideal addition to any outdoor experience.

7. Check fixed elements on your home. Fixed elements include stone and brickwork, which should be properly maintained.

8. Repaint. The summer is a time of year when many homeowners may choose to repaint or refresh their home’s exterior.

9. Replace and or check detectors. These include both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

10. Service HVAC equipment. This is the time of year when your air conditioning equipment will be pulling double duty, so you will want to make sure all equipment is capable of working at full capacity.