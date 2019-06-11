Q: We’re remodeling and installing a new master bathroom. This will be my first master bathroom and I’m looking for some design tips. Any ideas you can share?

A: Yes, and these are two tips I followed in my own home when I remodeled our master bath.

First, follow the “universal design” or UD method. This basically allows users of different ages and abilities to feel comfortable when using the bathroom. We all get older, so include things like comfort-height toilets, walk-in showers and decorative grab bars.

Second, use suite fixtures. Suite fixtures and accessories are all designed to match each other. From faucets and towel bars to shelving and lighting, the right fixture package can help you create a really sweet bathroom.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”