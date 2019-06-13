A home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles owned by Priscilla Presley has come on the market for $3.65 million.

Presley purchased the ranch-style house in 1976, three years after she divorced rock ’n’ roll king Elvis Presley, for $170,000, real estate records show. Through the decades, the home has been used exclusively by her mother, Ann Lillian Wagner-Beaulieu.

Set on a corner lot, the 1949-built single-story house has about 2,500 square feet of living space, a living room with a fireplace, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

French doors open to a concrete patio that surrounds a swimming pool. A covered dining patio sits off the kitchen area.

The home sits on more than a third of an acre with lawn and mature trees. There’s also a two-car garage and additional parking space for as many as five vehicles. The property is being sold as-is, according to a listing for the home.

Presley was married to Elvis for about six years and previously served as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. A former actress, she is known for her roles in “The Naked Gun” films and on the prime-time television soap opera “Dallas.”