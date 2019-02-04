Brighten up your bathroom by following these pro tips.

Q: I want to remove the mirror in our master bath and install a trendy medicine cabinet. I’ve seen your articles in the past giving choice tips about other plumbing items, but can you give me some tips on choosing a medicine cabinet?

A: Once you measure for correct size and door swing, you’ll find medicine cabinets have become design elements for many bathrooms. That means more choices, and it can get confusing. So stick with these three basics.

1. Choose a recessed mount (in the wall) or a surface mount (on the wall). Surface mount is usually the easiest install.

2. Pick framed or frameless for your mirrored cabinet door. Frameless tends to be the trendier choice.

3. Decide whether you want the cabinet box only, or options for power connections. Follow local codes and you can include touches like built-in lighting that can really brighten up your bathroom.

