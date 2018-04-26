The Spanish bungalow includes a detached garage that served as the longtime studio for “WTF With Marc Maron,” a weekly podcast with a star-studded guest list.

Marc Maron’s Spanish bungalow, which features one of the most famous garages in the comedy world, is on the market in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles for $749,000.

The detached garage has served as the longtime studio for “WTF With Marc Maron,” a weekly podcast whose star-studded guest list has included Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Mel Brooks, Jimmy Kimmel and President Barack Obama.

Since the podcast began in 2009, the small space has hosted the vast majority of the show’s more than 900 episodes.

Maron’s home, built in 1927, is fronted by a covered patio. Floors of hardwood and tile line a little more than 900 square feet of interior space.

Living areas include a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a kitchen. Two bedrooms and one bathroom complete the floor plan.

Outside, there’s a paver patio surrounded by lush landscaping. Nearby, spacious wood decking takes in a treetop view.

Maron bought the home in 2003 for $375,000, records show.

In addition to his comedy career, Maron, 54, boasts a long list of film and television credits. He starred in his own TV series, “Maron,” for four seasons and more recently appeared in the Netflix dramedy series “GLOW.”