A unique bath arrangement can feature a modern-looking or vintage-looking filler.

Q: We plan an extensive bathroom remodel and want to install a freestanding bathtub. As I understand, we can have a deck-mount or a floor-mount bath filler. Can you give us some tips/info on both styles to help make our choice easier?

A: Freestanding baths are unique because the tub is not built into a surround or island unit. It’s basically a self-supporting bath with finished sides.

My first tip: Check your tub specs to see what the manufacturer recommends for a filler fixture. Some may require a specific type of bath filler; others may allow you to choose a deck-mount or a floor-mount style.

Deck-mount fillers install on the flat rim area of the tub and may require drilling. Once installed, piping is concealed in the hollow section of the tub for a clean and trendy look.

Floor-mount fillers are tall, classic-looking devices anchored to the floor with exposed finished piping.

So, your choice basically comes down to a modern-looking or vintage-looking bath filler.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.