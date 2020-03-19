Not many houses look like the L.A. home of Pharrell Williams. The ultra-modern compound — covered in glass and perched on four acres with city-to-ocean views — hit the market recently for $16.95 million.

The Beverly Hills-area estate is a world of its own, with koi ponds and waterfalls that dot the hilltop grounds that surround it. Almost every space, both indoor and outdoor, enjoys sweeping views below.

If it sells, it will cap a two-year stay for Williams. The Grammy-winning artist paid $15.6 million for the estate in 2018 when he bought it from actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry.

A 200-foot driveway approaches the mansion, which is fronted by a 30-car motor court. Custom-built in 1992, the dramatic abode has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in more than 17,000 square feet. Steel beams cut through expansive walls of glass across the exterior, creating a visually striking space that could serve well as a supervillain’s lair. Inside, pyramid skylights and jagged lines continue the aesthetic.

Atrium-like common spaces include a foyer with a reflecting pool, a great room with a snaking marble stairway and a formal dining room with a crystal rock chandelier. Wood accents touch up the master suite, which opens out to the landscaped grounds.

Outside, lawns and patios surround a resort-like pool with a waterfall, slide and grotto. Rock sculptures, dining terraces and a sports court complete the property.

A singer, rapper, producer and fashion designer, Williams, known simply as Pharrell, formed the hip-hop production duo the Neptunes in the mid-’90s and started the band N.E.R.D. later that decade. He’s won 13 Grammys and received two Oscar nominations, including one for his hit song “Happy.”