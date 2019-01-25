These approachable interior upgrades can be completed in as little as a day.

Looking for ways to have your home look and feel different and refreshed in the new year? If the cost and prospect of an extensive renovation is undesirable, consider taking on smaller projects that can give your home a new look on a budget.

GETTING STARTED

First and foremost, have a budget. Decide how much money you can allocate as renovation dollars.

DETERMINE NEEDS VS. WANTS

Before you splurge, first determine what design or functionality needs you wish to accomplish through your upgrades.

RESEARCH AND PLAN

Before you purchase any materials or appliances, do your research. Whether it’s going to visit model homes, retail showrooms or perusing magazines and online sources, research will go a long way to help maintain focus and clarity for your project goals.

APPROACHABLE INTERIOR UPGRADES

Kitchens

• Repaint existing cabinets and or replace hardware.

• Add porcelain ceramic tile. Porcelain tile comes in different patterns and grades and is an affordable alternative to stone. Consider vinyl tile for a more budget-friendly option. Select a tile that is groutable for a more realistic look.

• Replace a countertop. This can help make a kitchen feel refreshed. Consider a durable quartz or sealable surface. An attractive laminate can be a desirable choice on a budget.

Bathrooms

• Replace a sink. This can serve as an instant and affordable refresher.

• Replace faucet fixtures. An affordable design fix can often be achieved by replacing faucets and handles. Go a step further and replace showerheads as well.

• Replace a toilet. Ask any home flipper and they’ll admit this is one key, affordable way to refresh a bathroom.

Other areas

• Add hardwood flooring. Many homeowners prefer hardwood flooring. In many instances, flooring can be installed in a day. Pre-engineered flooring can be a durable and budget-friendly option.

• Repaint. Whether an accent wall or entire rooms, a fresh coat of paint can breathe new life into tired, worn spaces.

• Add an affordable architectural feature. From molding to trim, chair railing to wainscoting, these decorative features can invigorate a space without breaking the bank.