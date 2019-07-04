In the Beverly Hills area, an estate once owned by newspaper publisher David Whitmire Hearst has come on the market for the first time in more than half a century for $13.5 million.

Hearst, one of five sons of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, began his media career as a reporter for the New York Journal-American in the 1930s. After joining the Los Angeles Evening Herald-Express in the late 1930s, he was elevated to the role of publisher at the paper in 1950, which he held for a decade.

He remained an executive in the Hearst Corp., serving as vice president and as a member of the board of directors, until his death in 1986 at 70.

The former Hearst estate sits at the end of a gated driveway and centers on a hacienda-style home dating to the early 1930s. A grand entry featuring original tile work sets the tone for the classic residence. Farther inside, a step-down living room with an oversize fireplace sits beneath coffered ceilings. Another fireplace lies in the office/den.

Two master suites and two staff rooms are among the five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. An attached guest apartment has a separate kitchen and living room.

Outside, 1.5 acres of park-like grounds contain a grassy field, gardens, mature trees and a brick-surrounded swimming pool. Elsewhere, a loggia looks onto a courtyard with a tile fountain/well.

Hearst sold the estate in 1953 to Samuel M. Fuller, a writer and producer at 20th Century-Fox, for $57,500, according to the Los Angeles Times’ archives. More recently, it was owned by late B-movie filmmaker Larry Cohen.