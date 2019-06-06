In San Clemente, California, the oceanfront estate that became known as the Western White House during Richard M. Nixon’s presidency is returning to market at $57.5 million, a roughly 23% discount from its original $75-million asking price.

Called La Casa Pacifica by Nixon during his ownership, the 5.45-acre estate was acquired for the president’s use in 1969 and became the setting for numerous gatherings with political and entertainment elite.

World leaders to have visited Nixon at the estate included Japanese Premier Eisaku Sato, South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu and former Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev. Former President Lyndon B. Johnson spent his 61st birthday at the property.

Crooner Frank Sinatra, actor John Wayne and the Rev. Billy Graham were among celebrity visitors.

Related A collection of coastal plots with Clint Eastwood ties comes to market

Currently owned by Allergan Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Gavin S. Herbert, who bought the property from Nixon in the 1980s, the estate centers on a California Colonial Revival-style home of about 9,000 square feet.

Built in 1926 and full of character details, the restored residence features arched doorways, tile and hardwood flooring and detailed groin-vaulted ceilings. Among features are an ocean-view office used by Nixon, an entertainer’s pavilion and a master suite with an expanded bathroom and closet area. A central courtyard with a tiled fountain, accessed by most rooms, lies at the center of the home.

Advertising

Accompanying the main house is a two-bedroom guesthouse, multiple staff residences, additional offices, a greenhouse, a lighted tennis court and formal gardens. The swimming pool, which Nixon added to replace an existing tennis court, has an ocean view.

The property, tucked behind three sets of private gates, combines to offer about 15,000 square feet of living space, nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, a three-quarter bathroom and four powder rooms.

Views of Santa Catalina Island, the open water and the coastline create a backdrop for vibrant seaside gardens, exotic palms and Monterey cypress. Some 450 feet of beach frontage completes the coastal setting.

The property was most recently priced at $63.5 million last year but was taken off the market last December.