NFL tight end Antonio Gates and his wife, reality television personality Sasha Gates, have sold their modern mansion in Encino, California, for $6.5 million.

The couple bought the property two years ago for $6.995 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

The multilevel house, built in 2016, was updated during the Gateses’ ownership and features an open-concept floor plan with 15-foot ceilings and skylights. A two-way fireplace divides the family room and gleaming chef’s kitchen. In the family room, a glass-enclosed wine cellar and tasting room fills the far wall.

A home theater, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms fill out the 8,500-square-foot interior. There’s also a converted office in one of the garages.

Outside, grounds measuring two-thirds of an acre center on an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa, a fireplace and a built-in barbecue. Elsewhere on the property is a sports court.

Antonio Gates, 39, sat out the 2019 NFL campaign despite expressing an interest in returning for a 17th season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The talented pass-catcher is the Chargers’ all-time leader in receptions (960), receiving touchdowns (117) and receiving yards (11,882).

Sasha Gates was a main cast member on “Wags,” a reality TV show that documented the lives of spouses of professional athletes, from 2015-17. Last year, she appeared in the romance-drama film “Kinky.”