Former NFL great Lynn Swann has listed his home in the historic Hancock Park area of Los Angeles for sale at $3.595 million. It is about six miles northwest of the campus of USC, where he played his college ball in the 1970s and served as athletic director until last year.

Designed by Naomi Kobrin, the two-story house has an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings and pocketing glass walls that open to the backyard. Some 4,300 square feet of living space contain a living room with a two-way fireplace, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A small wet bar sits below a floating wood and steel staircase.

Outside, hedges and fencing conceal a dining patio and saltwater swimming pool. An expansive terrace with a fire feature creates additional living space on the home’s second story.

Swann, 67, was a standout wide receiver at USC and went on to win four Super Bowls in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following his retirement in 1982, he worked as a broadcaster for ABC Sports and served as chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition (2002-05).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.