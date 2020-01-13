Disney Channel actress and newlywed Bridgit Mendler has sold her home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles for $1.986 million.

Built in 1935 and imbued with traditional charm, the Cape Cod-inspired house has more than 2,400 square feet of white-walled living space. Vaulted, beamed ceilings and ample windows bring a light and airy vibe to the interiors.

Steps lead up to a brick porch at the front of the house, while double doors open to a patio at the back. A living room with a fireplace, a dining room with corner built-ins, three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms are among living spaces. The vibrant blue tile floor in the updated kitchen is also used on the stair risers leading to the upper floor.

A pergola-topped sitting area and raised vegetable beds make up the backyard. Views from the hillside perch take in the reservoir and the cityscape.

Mendler, 26, has appeared on the Disney Channel shows “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Good Luck Charlie.” She stars on the new Netflix sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever” along with Dennis Quaid.

The property previously changed hands six years ago for $1.075 million, public records show.