I had the pleasure recently of working with Anna Petrow, a photographer in Kansas City, to give her sunroom a mini makeover. She had never worked with a designer before and I wanted to make sure she had a wonderful time, from the initial home visit to the final reveal.

Anna has a lovely house with all the charm and character you could ask for. One thing I loved about her space is how she mixes antiques and older pieces with new items and modern touches. She mentioned she has been trying to figure out how to update an antique daybed she had picked up years ago and had not been able to successfully place in a room. Upon hearing this, I knew we could be of service.

Anna’s home is so light and airy that the dark, necktie-inspired fabrics on the daybed were creating a heavy visual space that didn’t quite fit. We agreed that once reupholstered, it would be perfect for her adorable sunroom. Anna herself has a great eye for design, color and spacing, so I knew this would be a fun project.

It can be easy to get comfortable in your decor choices, so I thought it would be fun to shake things up by presenting three very different fabric options for her. We wanted to help her complete her space but also push her out of her comfort zone.

Our first look is one we called “Calming Chambray” and is made up of muted blues, dark denims and light creams for a dreamy and casual appearance. The collection is light on color variety but heavy on texture. We thought this would tie in her existing denim chair beautifully to her new reupholstered piece and fit with her current room theme. Ultimately we decided it was too familiar, though she did spy one of her favorite fabrics (which luckily we could fit into our finished look).

The option she ultimately chose was the fresh and fierce “Jungle Bungalow” look. Full of animal prints and soft leafy accents, it plays perfectly with the plants that line the sunny space and the natural woven elements throughout the room. The playful jungle elements fit perfectly in her sunroom, and the bursts of color helped tie in her existing decor.

We choose a deep green performance fabric for her daybed cushion (she has a new puppy who loves to keep watch in this room, so it must be durable) and used some lighter textured patterns to tie in her denim chair. We even threw in her favorite fabric from the chambray collection to add another light element to balance everything out. In the end, it was the perfect way to enhance her room and create a space in which she would love to spend time.

I had so much fun working on this project with Anna. One of the things we strive for is bringing out our customer’s own styles and enhancing their already beautiful homes. We want to create a fun and stress-free space to get creative and step outside of your comfort zone to find the perfect design match. Being able to play around with fun looks to find the perfect fit reminds me why I love design in the first place.

Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design firm Nell Hill’s.