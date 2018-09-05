The streamlined Palm Springs house is one of a number of properties in the area linked to the reclusive aviation tycoon and filmmaker.

A Palm Springs retreat where aviation tycoon and filmmaker Howard Hughes once lived has sold to hairstylist-designer turned developer Jeffrey Steenberg for $1.35 million.

Set on a steep hillside, the streamlined Midcentury Modern-style house is one of a number of Coachella Valley properties linked to the reclusive Hughes. Actress Eva Gabor and Emmy-winning writer-producer Paul W. Keyes are among other celebrities with ties to the home.

Built in 1957, the 2,400-square-foot house has been meticulously maintained and is full of character. Among details of note are whitewashed brickwork, walls of glass and exposed beams. The appliances and tile work in the kitchen are vintage.

The floor plan includes a pair of master suites plus three additional bedrooms. Common areas open to wrap-around decking that takes in the swimming pool, mountains and valley floor.

Steenberg, who makes his home in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles, worked as a stylist, beauty columnist and product pitchman before launching his development company four years ago. He intends to renovate the property while retaining its originality and history.