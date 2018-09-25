Since being traded away from the Clippers, All-Star Chris Paul has sold his other Los Angeles-area homes too, in Bel-Air and Woodland Hills.

Chris Paul has officially put Los Angeles in the rearview mirror. The nine-time NBA All-Star, who was traded by the L.A. Clippers to the Houston Rockets last summer, has sold his mansion in a gated Calabasas community for $11.05 million. During the last year, he has sold other area homes, in Bel-Air and Woodland Hills.

With about 10,400 square feet of living space, the Mediterranean-style mansion is more than twice the size of a regulation NBA court. Among features are a wood-paneled library/den, a golf simulator and a movie theater. The center-island kitchen is equipped with a pizza oven. A wine cellar sits off the formal dining room.

Four walk-in closets and a lavish bath make up the master suite. In all, there are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The home, built in 2006, sits on close to 2 acres. A swimming pool and spa, a lighted tennis/sports court, a guesthouse, covered and uncovered patios and an outdoor kitchen make up the grounds.

Paul, 33, averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists per game for the Rockets last year, helping the team reach the Western Conference finals. In June, the point guard agreed to a new maximum deal with Houston worth a reported $160 million over four years.

He bought the Calabasas home three years ago for $8.995 million.