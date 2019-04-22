Q: I’m remodeling my kitchen and want to add a kitchen island area. But, we are tight on room and the island needs to be very narrow. A standard island sink may be too wide. Do you have any narrow-sink suggestions I can look at?

A: Usually for a standard-size kitchen island, you can use a small bar sink. If even a bar sink is too wide for your island, I do have a suggestion.

Some manufacturers offer long and narrow sinks called trough sinks. Like the name says, the rectangle shape does resemble a horse trough.

But don’t let the name fool you. These are beautiful high-end kitchen island prep sinks with under-counter installation. A trough-style sink may allow you to add a usable sink to your narrow countertop. Collect your final island measurements and work with your supply house to see if all will work out.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”