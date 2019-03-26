Mike Elizondo, the songwriter and record producer whose credits include such rap hits as 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” and Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady,” has put his Calabasas, California, home up for sale at $2.75 million.

The Spanish-style house, built in 2002, sits on about two-thirds of an acre in the guard-gated Mont Calabasas community west of Los Angeles.

The gated two-story opens to a central courtyard with pavers, a tiled fountain and rustic fireplace. Creeping vines run up the side of the house, adding another layer of curb appeal.

An entry vestibule with Saltillo tile floors, an updated kitchen, a formal dining room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are within just over 6,300 square feet of living space. A Juliet balcony overlooks the two-story great room. Upstairs, there’s a family room with a wood-carved bar.

Outside, a covered patio faces a custom swimming pool with a water slide, elevated spa and water feature. A basketball half-court and a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen sit nearby.

While he is best known for his collaborations with rapper-producer Dr. Dre and rapper Eminem, Elizondo has also worked with such pop and rock artists as Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette and Avenge Sevenfold. More recently, he produced the Muse single “Dig.”

He bought the house seven years ago for $1.8 million, records show.