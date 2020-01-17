As technology continues to evolve, so does the increasing number of options for those looking to modernize their homes. Looking for smart updates for your home? Here are some cutting-edge innovations to help make your life a little bit easier.

1. Add voice activation. Looking for instant lights or music when you enter a room? A voice activation system could be the solution.

2. Monitor home temperatures. From preset thermostats to those that can be monitored remotely from your smartphone, many options are available.

3. Integrate a home-automation platform. With companies such as Control4 leading the pack, there are many ways to automate processes in nearly every room of the home.

4. Get the app. Gone are the days where you have to be physically present to turn on your lights to activate a home alarm. When looking for ease of use, choose a company or product in which you can use an app on your mobile device.

5. Elevate your decor. Look for elements to integrate into tech plans such as automatic shades or drapery.

Advertising

6. Consider a home theater. Home theaters are more popular than ever, with brands such as SnapAV, Triad and JVC offering products for the ultimate experience.

7. Get a camera. Looking for ways to monitor your home from afar? With the help of a camera and a home-automation system, you can see who comes and who goes from anywhere in the world.

8. Integrate your alarm system into a platform with remote access. From being able to unlock doors remotely to turning an alarm off and on a mobile device, technology makes it easier than ever to connect with your home.

9. Scale it. Many home-automation systems allow the user to scale up or down, adding different functions and capabilities depending on their needs.

10. Use a smart remote. Many companies allow a homeowner to access a security system, dim the lights, turn on music or the television, lower shades and more with the ease and functionality of a single remote device.

Cathy Hobbs: info@cathyhobbs.com. Cathy Hobbs is an Emmy Award-winning television host, an interior designer and a home-staging expert based in New York City.