Jeff Jampol, whose company Jampol Artist Management oversees the legacies of stars such as Janis Joplin and the Doors, has listed his scenic Hollywood Hills home for $6.75 million.

Spanning 6,145 square feet, the contemporary compound has city and ocean views from its hillside perch. Stained-wood garage doors touch up the gray exterior, and inside, expansive living spaces offer neutral tones alongside walls of glass.

On the main level, there’s a living room with 30-foot ceilings, a formal dining room with a custom fountain and a modern chef’s kitchen with a built-in breakfast nook.

The floor plan saves plenty of space for amenities. Indoor highlights include an elevator, movie theater and gym with mirrored walls, as well as a speakeasy-vibe saloon with on-tap beer. Outside, a dining area adjoins a saltwater infinity pool and spa.

Two bedrooms and five bathrooms round out the interior. Both bedrooms expand to private terraces, and the master suite features a fireplace and spa tub.

Jampol serves as president of Jampol Artist Management, Inc., whose client roster includes Jim Morrison, Ramones, Otis Redding and the Mamas and the Papas. As a producer, Jampol holds credits on multiple music documentaries including “Janis: Little Girl Blue” and “The Doors: R-Evolution.”

Records show he bought the home six years ago for $3.95 million.