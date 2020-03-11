Ol’ Blue Eyes’ beach house has a new high-profile owner: Mindy Kaling. A trust tied to the comedian-actress just paid $9.55 million for Frank and Barbara Sinatra’s home in Malibu, California, public records show.

Kaling, who acted, produced, directed and wrote for “The Office,” has been in sell mode over the last few years. In 2017, she unloaded her Hollywood Hills home for $1.61 million and sold her 1920s Spanish-style spot in Beverly Grove a year later.

Found on Broad Beach, the oceanfront estate served as a frequent hangout for Sinatra’s star-studded crew. Frequent guests included Dick Martin, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, Eydie Gormé, Robert Wagner and Dick Van Dyke.

Architect Ted Grenzbach designed the coastal estate, which holds seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 5,824 square feet. A variety of outdoor spaces touch up the grounds including a terrace off the master suite, a courtyard with a plunge pool and a spacious patio overlooking the ocean.

Inside, the open floor plan is loaded with tile, hardwood and eye-catching built-ins. There’s a dining area, chef’s kitchen, living room with a fireplace and wet bar that’s accessed from both inside and outside.

An elevator ascends to the second story, where an expansive master suite adds dual bathrooms, a steam room, hair salon and lounge with a fireplace. Oversize windows survey the long, landscaped yard that leads to 40 feet of beach frontage.

Kaling, 40, starred in her eponymous comedy series “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017, and her more recent projects include “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Ocean’s 8” and “Late Night.” In 2013, she was named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”