Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has put her penthouse in downtown New York back up for sale at a reduced price of $18.25 million.

That’s a 26% price cut from when the unit at the River Lofts, a full-floor condominium building in Tribeca, was first brought to market for $24.6 million in August 2018. More recently, it had been listed for $19.75 million, records show.

Bordered on three sides by a landscaped terrace, the unit features an open floor plan, Brazilian walnut floors, an Italian-designed kitchen and a study with a built-in desk. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors take in expansive views of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty and the Chrysler and Empire State buildings.

The media room has pocketing doors that can be closed for additional privacy. The master suite is outfitted with two bathrooms, a sitting room and two walk-in closets. In all, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a powder room in 3,950 square feet of living space.

Amenities in the full-service building include a gym, a bicycle room, a garden and an on-site garage. A keyed elevator provides direct access to the penthouse.

Streep, 70, received Oscars for her work in “The Iron Lady” (2011), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979). This year, the versatile and busy actress joined the cast of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and appears in the Steven Soderbergh film “The Laundromat.”