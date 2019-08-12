Actor and playwright Matthew Perry has put his penthouse at the Century building in the Century City area of Los Angeles on the market for $35 million.

The roughly 9,300-square-foot residence, dubbed the “Mansion in the Sky,” takes up an entire floor in the 42-story high-rise designed by Robert A.M. Stern. It features four bedrooms, an expansive living room, a custom screening room and a center-island kitchen. Four private terraces give way to panoramic views in every direction.

Perry purchased the penthouse two years ago for $20 million and enlisted architect Scott Joyce and noted interior designer LM Pagano to update the living space. Subdued colors, textured accents and modern fixtures are among newly introduced details.

A curving wall of floor-to-ceiling windows in the re-imagined master bedroom centers on the L.A. cityscape. The over-the-top suite is complete with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets and a plush sitting area with a fireplace.

The high-rise, built in 2009, has a total of 140 units, 24-hour concierge and security services, a fitness studio, four acres of private gardens and botanical walking paths. Other amenities include wine storage and an oversized swimming pool with cabanas.

Three covered parking spaces are included with the Perry residence.

Perry, 49, is selling because he is now spending more time on the East Coast and in Malibu. The television, film and stage actor is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom “Friends.” Three years ago, he made his playwriting debut in London with “The End of Longing.”

More recently, he appeared as Ted Kennedy on the historical miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot.”